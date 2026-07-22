Cool Cars, Hollywood Star Headed to Salina

Cool cars from all over the Midwest will start rolling into Salina later this week, along with a Hollywood star.

The KKOA Leadsled Spectacular Car Show will celebrate its 46th Anniversary this Thursday through Sunday. It will be the 21st year in Salina for the show.

The car show includes several iconic events including a Thursday night sunset cruise parade through downtown, Friday night drag races, and Sunday awards.

Friday thru Sunday Oakdale Park will come alive with hundreds of cars, food vendors, chop demonstrations, retail vendors, and live entertainment.

Hollywood actress Rebecca Holden will be at the show this year. She is an actress, singer, and entertainer best known for her role as computer whiz and mechanical engineer April Curtis in the second season of the 1980s television series “Knight Rider”. She appeared as a guest star in numerous classic 80s shows, including “Magnum, P.I.”, “The Love Boat”, “Three’s Company”, “Night Court”, and “General Hospital”.

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Schedule of Events:

Thursday, July 23 7:30 PM – 8:30 PM: Sundown Cruise on Santa Fe Ave in downtown Salina. Cars gather at Oakdale Park.

Friday, July 24 9:00 AM: Oakdale Park opens .

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM: Meet & greet and autographs with Rebecca Holden

5:00 PM – Dusk: Run-What’ya-Brung-Drags at the Berkley Family Recreation Area. Admission is $15. Saturday, July 25

9:00 AM: Gates open at Oakdale Park .

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM: Rebecca Holden autographs .

Theoughout the day vintage bands and contests