Miguel Paredes to Step Down as Kansas Wesleyan Athletic Director

Picture courtesy of Kansas Wesleyan Athletics

Miguel Paredes will conclude a successful stint as Athletic Director at Kansas Wesleyan University this week in acceptance of a position at William Penn University.

“I am proud of the things that we have done under my tenure here,” Paredes said. “We have done a lot of great things, improved GPA, won the (KCAC) Commissioner’s Cup three times in a row, increased staff in key areas and made other key improvements to the game day experience. I am sad to be leaving KWU, but excited to see what new heights the University reaches in the future.”

“Miguel has done many great things at KWU and I wish him and his family well in his new adventure,” Kansas Wesleyan President Dr. Matt Thompson said.

Under Paredes’ leadership, the athletic department increased its departmental GPA from 3.12 to 3.45, with department honoring over 500 NAIA Scholar-Athletes and over 700 KCAC Scholar-Athletes.

KWU won the KCAC Commissioner’s Cup three consecutive times in 2023, 2024 and 2025, the first time in the history of the Commissioner’s Cup that an institution has accomplished that feat.

Paredes was named the 2023-24 KCAC Athletic Director of the Year and under his leadership, nine coaches were named KCAC Coaches of the Year and KWU also other athletic staff members earn KCAC honors.

He oversaw 12 programs earn trips to the NAIA National Championships including the 2024 baseball teams making its first-ever appearance in the NAIA World Series.

KWU hosted a NAIA Basketball National Championship Opening Round tournament in 2023, and this spring hosted a NAIA Baseball National Championship Opening Round, marking the first time in conference history that a conference team was able to host these events at its home facility.

Last spring, KWU served as host of the KCAC Baseball and Softball tournaments, marking the first time that a conference institution has hosted both events simultaneously at its home facilities.

Paredes was also instrumental in increasing staffing in key areas that were traditionally underserved at the university. He oversaw the hiring of athletic training staff to be able to adequately provide outstanding care for the over 700 KWU student-athletes. He oversaw the addition of a full-time strength and conditioning coach for the Everett Morgan Strength Training Center and additional staff in the Center. He also oversaw the addition of staff in Athletic Communications to further support the game day experience for student-athletes.

In the interim, Bill Neale and Matt Middleton will serve as Co-Athletic Directors for the fall semester. Meagan Contreras, assistant AD and senior woman leader, will add additional oversight and support of the department.