Grant Provides Bennington RFD Safety Equipment

The Bennington Rural Fire Department has received a $6,800 Twin Valley Community Grant to purchase a replacement ventilation fan that helps volunteer firefighters safely remove heat, smoke and toxic gases from burning structures. The fan improves visibility during structure fires, helping firefighters locate victims more quickly while creating safer conditions throughout the Bennington area.

“This fan is instrumental in our firefighting efforts and ensuring the safety of our community,” said Brian Breese, Ottawa County Rural Fire District #4 fire chief. “Having a reliable, high‑quality ventilation fan will make a real difference when we’re inside a burning structure. It helps us see better, work faster, and most importantly, keep our community members safe. Thank you, Twin Valley!”

According to Twin Valley, the grant is part of arecord-setting $37,910 investment through its annual Community Grant Program, which supports nonprofit and public organizations creating lasting impacts in the rural Kansas communities Twin Valley serves.

As a fourth-generation, family-owned broadband provider, Twin Valley believes strong communities are built through local investment. The Community Grant Program is one way the company reinvests in the rural Kansas communities it serves, supporting projects that improve public safety, expand digital access, and strengthen quality of life.

Other 2025-26 Community Grant recipients include:

City of Atlanta – Community park and recreation improvements

– Community park and recreation improvements Clearwater Senior Center – Commercial kitchen equipment

– Commercial kitchen equipment Elk Valley High School – Student Digital Media Lab

– Student Digital Media Lab Flint Hills Foster Teen Camps – Outdoor recreation equipment

– Outdoor recreation equipment Miltonvale Citizens for Progress/Chamber – Website and digital literacy improvements

– Website and digital literacy improvements Mulvane Senior Center – Accessible community websites

– Accessible community websites Solomon Volunteer Fire Department – Backup camera systems

Applications for the next round of Twin Valley Community Grants are open through September 1. Learn more at twinvalley.com/community-grants .

As Kansas’ largest independently owned broadband and communications company, Twin Valley has served rural Kansas for more than 80 years. In addition to the Community Grants Program, Twin Valley provides more than $100,000 in annual community support across its service area. These donations and sponsorships benefit youth enrichment programs, community events, veteran’s programs and other local initiatives. The company also provides internet access and connectivity support for community organizations and at gathering places such as parks, sports facilities and rodeo grounds.

Twin Valley is a fourth-generation family business that has over 80 years’ experience providing cutting-edge technology and connectivity throughout the central U.S. Twin Valley helps customers unlock possibilities to realize their full potential by providing a unique combination of broadband, mobile, home security, managed IT services, technology consulting, professional services and cloud/data center solutions for both residential and business customers.

Twin Valley made a Pledge to their communities and customers, always striving to provide the most reliable broadband network, the best value for internet, local hometown customer service and meaningful community outreach initiatives. Learn more at twinvalley.com/pledge.

_ _ _