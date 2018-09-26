Salina, KS

Multiple Cars Damaged at Salina Auto Paint Shop

Jeremy BohnSeptember 26, 2018

Authorities are searching for a subject who damaged a couple of cars at a north Salina auto paint shop.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that video surveillance from the business shows a subject entering Brian’s Paint Shop, 421 N. Chicago, between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Two different vehicles belonging to different owners were being serviced at the business were damaged by the suspect. The vehicles are a 2002 Chevy Tahoe owned by Kenneth Sterling, 65, Salina, and a Jeep Wrangler owned by Michael Hazel, 23, Galva.

The Chevy sustained damage to the door lock and weather stripping on the door so the subject could gain entry to the vehicle. The subject took two Phantom Soundz speakers, as well as the box they were contained in. Damage and theft to Sterling’s vehicle totaled in $3,700.

Hazel was unable to say how much damage occurred to his vehicle.

