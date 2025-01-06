Motorist Slide Offs and Injuries Continue

Deputies with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to patrol and assist motorists around the area as tough winter driving conditions persist. According to Sheriff Roger Soldan, officers responded to at least 17 slide offs.

On Saturday alone – deputies were sent to four injury-accident scenes. Authorities report that around 10:55am, a driver was injured in a single vehicle rollover in southbound lane on I-135 at milepost 95.

Just 5-minutes later a vehicle slid off I-70 at milepost 250, struck a sign and caused an injury. At 11:08am, deputies were sent to a two vehicle crash on Crawford and Simpson Road which caused an injury after one car rolled over.

Just before 2:30pm, a semi truck slid through a stop sign and struck a southbound vehicle on I-70 at the Hedville Road exit, causing an injury.

Thirteen other non-injury accidents occurred on Saturday’s shift on I-135, Interstate-70 and on East Old-40 Highway.