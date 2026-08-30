Motorcyle Rider Killed in Crash

A Colorado man riding a three-wheel motorcycle was killed in a crash on a Central Kansas highway.

According to the Reno County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:42 a.m. Friday deputies were dispatched to an injury accident involving a motorcycle and a van at the intersection of US 50 Highway and Salem Road.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a white male deceased near a three-wheel motorcycle and a passenger van that had sustained rear-end damage.

Investigation indicates the van was stopped, waiting for a semi-truck preparing to turn south from US 50 Highway, when the motorcycle collided with the rear of the van at a high rate of speed.

The motorcycle rider, identified as William Duran of Gardner, Colorado, was killed.

The two occupants of the van were treated at the scene and released.