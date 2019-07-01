Motorcycle Accident Results In Injury

A 20 year-old man from Brookville was sent to Wichita for treatment after being involved in a motorcycle accident at the corner of Crawford and Burma.

According to Sheriff Roger Soldan of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office:

The accident occurred on Friday the 28th at 11:12 PM. On the corner of Burma and Crawford a 1999 International Tractor (A semi-truck) was pulling a 51″ car trailer going north on Burma. The driver, a 26 year-old Cody Williams from Minneapolis stopped at the sign, didn’t see anyone coming from either direction and proceeded to drive through the intersection. Caden Nelson was on a 2007 650 Yamaha motorcycle and struck the side of the car trailer. His motorcycle almost immediately burst into flames. Mr. Nelson was unconscious when help arrived and was transported to the Salina Regional Hospital by EMS. He was later transported to Wichita for further treatment. Approximately 30% of his body is badly burned.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet. The truck driver didn’t report any injuries.

Soldan noted that the skid marks found on scene indicate Nelson attempted to stop before hitting the trailer. There is a possibility there may have been electrical problems with the motorcycle that could have contributed to the fire and the headlight not working.

This accident is currently under investigation.