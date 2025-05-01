More Funding For Specialty Crop Producers

A second round of payments are coming week for specialty crop producers through the Marketing Assistance for Specialty Crops (MASC) program, providing up to $1.3 billion in additional program assistance.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the agency’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) already delivered just under $900 million in first round payments to eligible producers.

About MASC

First announced in December 2024, MASC authorized $2 billion in Commodity Credit Corporation funds to assist specialty crop growers with rising input costs and aid in the expansion of domestic markets. In January 2025, in response to stakeholder feedback and program demand, funding for MASC was increased to $2.65 billion. The MASC application period closed on Jan. 10, 2025.

MASC is designed to help specialty crop producers meet higher marketing costs related to:

perishability of specialty crops like fruits, vegetables, floriculture, nursery crops and herbs;

specialized handling and transport equipment with temperature and humidity control;

packaging to prevent damage;

moving perishables to market quickly; and

higher labor costs.

MASC covers the following commercially marketed specialty crops: