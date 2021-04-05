Moran To Participate In Farm Bureau Town Hall

A U.S. Senator from Kansas will be apart of a town hall event at the end of April where agriculture will be the main topic of discussion.

Kansas Farm Bureau will host a virtual town hall with Sen. Moran April 27 at 4 p.m. Registration is required here.

Moran will provide updates on his role on the Senate Appropriations Committee and the Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration and Related Agencies subcommittee. He’ll provide an update on current legislation and a general D.C. update.