Salina, KS

Now: 60 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 82 ° | Lo: 60 °

Moran To Participate In Farm Bureau Town Hall

Kansas Farm BureauApril 5, 2021

A U.S. Senator from Kansas will be apart of a town hall event at the end of April where agriculture will be the main topic of discussion.

Kansas Farm Bureau will host a virtual town hall with Sen. Moran April 27 at 4 p.m. Registration is required here.

Moran will provide updates on his role on the Senate Appropriations Committee and the Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration and Related Agencies subcommittee. He’ll provide an update on current legislation and a general D.C. update.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Farming News

Moran To Participate In Farm Bureau...

A U.S. Senator from Kansas will be apart of a town hall event at the end of April where agriculture ...

April 5, 2021 Comments

Prisoner Steals Highway Patrol Vehi...

Top News

April 5, 2021

Lowe’s homer fuels potent Ran...

Sports News

April 4, 2021

Macon shatters receptions record as...

Sports News

April 4, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

April Most Wanted is Onli...
April 3, 2021Comments
VIDEO: TV Producers to be...
April 3, 2021Comments
12 New Saline County COVI...
April 2, 2021Comments
Salina Local Workforce Ar...
April 2, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices