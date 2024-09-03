Mobile Medical Unit Servicing Salina Schools

Salina Family Healthcare Center’s mobile “Healthcare on Wheels” vehicle is offering its services at Salina USD 305 schools.

USD 305 Superintendent Linn Exline tells KSAL News the medical unit will be at Schilling Elementary offering medical services through the month of September.

Exline says the medical unit will be at Schilling Elementary School every Monday from 7AM – 9AM. The mobile medical unit will be offering services including:

Illness and Minor Injury Care

Physicals

Exline says the “Healthcare on Wheels” will visit other schools as well. The schedule includes:

September 2024 – Schilling

October 2024 – Cottonwood

November 2024 – Heusner

December 2024 – Oakdale

January / February 2025 – Sunset

March 2025 – Coronado

April 2025 – Meadowlark

Walk-ins are welcome. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.

