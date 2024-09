The first human case of bird flu in Missouri this season has been confirmed by the CDC – and this one is different than any other case detected in the U.S. this year.

Unlike all the rest, there was no known exposure to sick or infected animals. The Missouri Department of Health says the patient tested positive after being hospitalized on August 22nd and had underlying medical conditions.

The disease is mainly found in wild birds, dairy cows and poultry, but can occasionally infect people.