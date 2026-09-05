Milestone Year For Love Chloe Gala

The Love, Chloe Foundation is celebrating a major milestone later this month, with its 10th annual Gold Ribbon Golf & Gala, a signature fundraising event supporting families facing childhood cancer.

According to the organization, for the past decade, the event has brought together community members, businesses, sponsors, and supporters to raise awareness and provide meaningful resources to childhood cancer families.

The festivities begin with the Gold Ribbon Golf Tournament on Friday, September 18, at Salina Municipal Golf Course. The 4-person scramble will offer tee times at 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Golfers can enjoy a fun-filled day featuring food, drinks, games, raffles, and more. The golf is sold out with 50 teams.

The celebration continues Saturday, September 26, at Tony’s Pizza Events Center with the 10th annual Gold Ribbon Gala. This year’s Winter Wonderland theme will create an elegant and festive evening as the community comes together to celebrate a decade of supporting childhood cancer families.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with dinner and appetizers, drinks, raffles, a whiskey pull, silent and live auctions, and inspiring guest speakers. The gala is also an opportunity to honor childhood cancer warriors and their families while sharing stories that demonstrate the impact of community support.

Tickets are $75 per person or $600 for a table of eight and are available at www.lovechloegala.org.

Proceeds from the Gold Ribbon Golf & Gala help the Love, Chloe Foundation provide essential support to families throughout a child’s cancer journey. Programs include family support grants of up to $1,500, $250 gas cards, and Warrior Wagons valued at approximately $1,500. The wagons are filled with comfort items, activities, snacks, blankets, toys, restaurant gift cards, and a $500 Visa gift card to help ease some of the financial burden families experience during treatment.

Through its Monkey in My Chair program, the Foundation also helps children undergoing cancer treatment stay connected to their classmates and school communities while they are away for treatment.

As the Love, Chloe Foundation celebrates 10 years of the Gold Ribbon Golf & Gala, we are grateful for the sponsors, donors, volunteers, and community members who have helped make a decade of support possible. We look forward to continuing to make a difference for childhood cancer families for years to come.

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Photo via Love, Chloe Foundation