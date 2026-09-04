Arrest in Home Invasion Case

An arrest has been made in connection with a home invasion and assault in Scandia.

According to the Kanas Bureau of Investigation, on Thursday at around 4:15 p.m., KBI agents arrested Jardyn J. Bartman, 32, of Scandia, in the 200 block of Washington St., in Scandia. He was arrested for aggravated burglary, rape, and aggravated sodomy. He also had an active warrant out of Riley County.

Following the arrest, Bartman was booked into the Republic County Jail.

No other suspect is being sought related to this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. Tips can also be submitted online at www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

This investigation remains ongoing.