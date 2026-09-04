Knife Incident Prompts Arrest

An altercation involving a knife prompted the arrest of a Salina man.

According to Salina Police, at about midnight on Thursday officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a home in the 400 block of N. 5th Street. A 55-year-old male reported a known associate, identified as Levi Sanderson (37), was acting irrationally.

Sanderson was possibly to being under the influence of an unknown substance and became upset at the male.

Sanderson began waving the knife aggressively at the male before fleeing the area.

Officers checked the area but did not locate Sanderson. At approximately 1:00 PM, officers observed Sanderson back in the 400 block of N. 5th and took him into custody without incident.

Sanderson was booked into the Saline County Jail in on charges which could include Aggravated Assault.