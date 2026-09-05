PREP – AVCTL 2 Fall Week 2 Recap

The 2026 fall season in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League 2 is completely underway with the completion of the first week of football games taking place Friday night.

The Goddard Lions opened up the AVCTL 2 football season on Thursday with a 36-12 victory against Campus.

The remainder of the AVCTL 2 saw its football season open on Friday when Salina Central lost to Salina South 21-17, Andover defeated Hutchinson 32-21, Arkansas City defeated Winfield 27-6, Andover Central lost 28-13 to Maize High, and Eisenhower lost 45-21 to Derby.

The AVCTL 2 volleyball and boys’ soccer teams completed their second week of the fall season.

Here is a look at how each AVCTL II school did in football, volleyball and boys’ soccer this past week:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan volleyball team opened its season by going 3-1 on Saturday in an AVCTL preseason tournament at Eisenhower. The Lady Trojans defeated Eisenhower 2-0, Newton 2-0 and Valley Center 2-0. The Lady Trojans lost 2-0 against Andale. … The Trojan boys’ soccer team opened the season on Tuesday, losing a 1-0 match against Wichita Trinity. The Trojans lost 2-0 at Salina South on Thursday. … The Trojan football team opened the season on Friday with a 32-21 victory against Hutchinson.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar volleyball team opened its season on Saturday by going 3-2 in an AVCTL preseason tournament at Hutchinson. The Lady Jaguars defeated Campus 2-0, Emporia 2-0 and Hutchinson 2-0. The Lady Jaguars lost 2-1 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel and 2-1 against Maize High. The Lady Jaguars swept both matches in a triangular at Wichita Heights on Tuesday as they defeated Wichita Heights 2-0 and Newton 2-1. … The Jaguar boys’ soccer team opened the season on Tuesday, losing a 2-1 match against Valley Center. The Jaguars lost 2-1 against Maize South on Thursday. … The Jaguar football team opened the season on Friday losing 28-13 against Maize High.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team opened its season by going 1-3 in the Wichita North tournament on Saturday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Wichita Heights 2-1. The Lady Bulldogs lost 2-1 against El Dorado, 2-0 against Salina Central and 2-0 against Wichita North. The Lady Bulldogs got swept in both matches at the Cheney triangular on Tuesday, losing 2-0 against Cheney and 2-0 against Eisenhower. … The Bulldog boys’ soccer team lost its season-opener 5-1 against Hutchinson on Thursday. … The Bulldog football team opened the season on Friday defeating Winfield 27-6.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger volleyball team opened its season on Saturday by going 2-2 in an AVCTL preseason tournament it hosted. The Lady Tigers defeated Newton 2-0 and Valley Center 2-0. The Lady Tigers lost 2-0 against Andale and 2-0 against Andover High. The Lady Tigers split the two matches in the Cheney triangular on Tuesday, defeating Arkansas City 2-0 and losing 2-1 against Cheney. The Lady Tigers split two matches at the Great Bend triangular on Thursday, as they defeated Campus 2-0 and lost 2-0 against Great Bend. … The Tiger boys’ soccer team lost 3-1 against Maize on Tuesday in the season-opening match. The Tigers lost 3-1 against Derby on Thursday. … The Tiger football team opened the season on Friday losing 45-21 against Derby.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion volleyball team opened its season by going 1-4 on Saturday in the McPherson tournament. The Lady Lions defeated Buhler 2-0. The Lady Lions lost 2-0 against Derby, 2-0 against Garden City, 2-0 against Maize South and 2-0 against McPherson. The Lady Lions split two matches in the Salina Central triangular on Tuesday. The Lady Lions defeated Salina Central 2-1 and lost 2-0 against Derby. … The Lion boys’ soccer team lost 3-1 against Maize High on Thursday. … The Lion football team opened its season on Thursday with a 36-12 victory against Campus.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer volleyball team opened its season on Saturday by going 0-3 in an AVCTL preseason tournament at Eisenhower. The Lady Railers lost 2-0 against Andale, 2-1 against Andover High and 2-0 against Eisenhower. The Lady Railers earned their first victory of the season on Tuesday when they split two matches in the Wichita Heights triangular. The Lady Railers defeated Wichita Heights 2-0 and lost 2-1 against Andover Central. … The Railer boys’ soccer team opened the season losing 4-2 against Maize South on Tuesday. The Railers defeated Campus 9-0 on Thursday. … The Railer football team opened the season on Friday, suffering a 36-34 loss against Valley Center.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang volleyball team opened its season on Saturday by going 3-0 in the Wichita North tournament. The Lady Mustangs defeated Arkansas City 2-0, Rose 2-1 and Wichita Heights 2-0. The Lady Mustangs split two matches in a triangular on Tuesday, defeating Derby 2-1 and losing 2-1 against Goddard. … The Mustang boys’ soccer team lost 5-0 against Buhler on Tuesday. The Mustangs lost 2-1 against Highland Park on Thursday. … The Mustang football team opened the season on Friday, losing 21-17 against Salina South.

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Football Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L W L

Andover 1 0 0 0

Ark City 1 0 0 0

Goddard 1 0 0 0

Salina Central 0 1 0 0

Andover Cent. 0 1 0 0

Eisenhower 0 1 0 0

Newton 0 1 0 0

Thursday, September 3

Goddard 36, Campus 12

Friday, September 4

Salina South 21, Salina Central 17

Andover 32, Hutchinson 21

Maize 28, Andover Central 13

Ark City 27, Winfield 6

Derby 45, Eisenhower 21

Valley Center 36, Newton 34

Friday, September 11

Andover Central at Andover

Arkansas City at Newton

Campus at Eisenhower

Goddard at Salina Central

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Soccer Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L T W L T

Newton 1 1 0 0 0 0

Salina Central 1 2 0 0 0 0

Arkansas City 0 1 0 0 0 0

Goddard 0 1 0 0 0 0

Eisenhower 0 2 0 0 0 0

Andover 0 2 0 0 0 0

And Central 0 2 0 0 0 0

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Volleyball Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L W L

And Central 5 2 1 0

Eisenhower 5 3 1 0

Goddard 2 5 1 0

Andover 3 1 0 0

Salina Central 4 1 0 1

Newton 1 4 0 1

Arkansas City 1 5 0 1