Meyer Funeral Director of the Year

Joshua Meyer of Concordia, was recently honored by being named Kansas Funeral Director of the Year for 2024 at the 2023 KFDA Convention which was recently held April 28 through May 1, 2024, at the Hotel Topeka City Center in Topeka, Kansas. Funeral directors and embalmers from across Kansas gathered in Topeka to participate in the many wonderful educational opportunities presented by experts in the funeral profession and to view the latest in funeral service supplies, equipment and services displayed by funeral service suppliers. Joshua Meyer was also recognized for her service as President of the KFDA over the past year.

Joshua is the President of Tibbetts Brothers Inc. and the Manager of Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home of Concordia & Chaput Mortuary, Clyde, along with assisting with the Melby Mortuary, Mankato and the Tibbetts-Fischer Funeral Home, Belleville. He attended Kansas State University and received a Mortuary Science degree from Kansas City Kansas Community College. He is a licensed funeral director and embalmer in Kansas and Nebraska.

Joshua is active in his community. He is a member of the Concordia Rotary Club, Concordia Chamber of Commerce, Chairman of the Cloud County Ducks Unlimited, and Chairman of the Concordia Men’s Golf Association. He serves on the Cloud County Community College Auction Committee and is a Past President of the Frank Carlson Library Board and member of Concordia Lutheran Church.

Joshua and his wife Jamie reside in Concordia and are the proud parents of a daughter, Madelyn.

KFDA officers elected and installed at this year’s convention include Marty Mendicki of Parson, as President; Chris Holland of Olathe as President-elect, Todd Schneider of Pleasanton as Vice-President and Brad Plumer of Stockton as Secretary /Treasurer.