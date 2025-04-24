Meat Sales Reach New Record

Saline of meet have reached a new record.

According to the Kansas Livestock Association, the 2025 Power of Meat Report indicates a new record for meat sales was achieved last year, reaching an all-time high of $104.6 billion. Not only did value rise nearly 5% year-over-year, but volume saw a 2.3% increase to 22.8 billion pounds from 2023, with beef in the lead. Ground beef was the number one in absolute dollar growth out of 85,000 center-store and perishable subcategories.

The report showed consumers purchased meat more than once a week, spending $16.12 per trip. This buying frequency kept meat as the largest fresh department in grocery stores. The top three purchases for refrigerated meat included beef, chicken and pork, while the top three purchases for prepared meat were lunchmeat, bacon and sausage.

Priorities among meat shoppers included preparing comfort meals, having quick prep options and getting creative with ingredients. Americans prepared 4.8 dinners per week at home and 90% included meat, according to the report. They accomplished this through more meal planning, increased trips to the store and buying in bulk.

_ _ _

More information can be found here.