Master Gardener Garden Tour Coming

There is no better way to kick off summer than by enjoying and learning from a beautiful garden. All are invited to join the 2026 CKD Extension Master Gardener Garden Tour in the Salina area on Saturday, June 6th from 9am to 4pm.

According to the organization, the 2026 Garden Tour showcases six wonderful private gardens and the CKD Master Gardener Demonstration Garden. Tickets for the tour are $15 and children 12 and under are free. Tickets are available on June 6th at any of the gardens on the tour or can be purchased before the tour at Waters Hardware & Garden Store or the K-State Extension office.

Here are the six private gardens that have graciously allowed us to visit this year.

The Ascher Garden (103 South Presley): This garden is called “The Lifelong Gardener”. This garden celebrates the joy of gardening at any age and shines with the creativity of a truly lifelong gardener. You’ll love the pollinator friendly pocket prairie, charming yard art, productive raised beds, and glimpses into the history that has shaped this special place.

The Hamilton & Walker Garden (137 Overhill Road): We call this garden the “Tranquil Pollinator Paradise” for good reason. In addition to the delightful and vibrant pollinator habitat, you’ll be inspired by a beautiful landscape design featuring outdoor rooms that create a truly tranquil backyard retreat. Don’t miss the bubbling fountains, hydrangeas, sunroom and the charm in every corner of this landscape.

The Welsh Garden (221 South Morris Drive): This inspiring outdoor space is called “The Wonder of Waterfalls,” this garden is a perfect balance of fun and relaxation. Cascading water features provide both movement and serenity, anchoring a beautifully designed landscape filled with welcoming gathering spaces. It’s a backyard retreat that invites you to slow down, linger, and feel right at home.

The Pitts Garden (1205 Meyer Drive): Step into the “Jane Austen Tea Garden” which celebrates author Jane Austen’s 250th birthday. You may encounter Lizzie and Darcy themselves, dressed in authentic Regency attire! Sit for tea or stroll the woodland path which feels just a bit like stepping into a magic forest. This a truly one-of-a-kind garden.

The Miller Garden (1214 East Wayne): This garden is called “Sharing Your Heritage” and is truly a peaceful garden sanctuary that abounds with gardener resourcefulness and creativity. Vegetables and container plantings featuring selections from Thailand and the Philippines offer a meaningful connection to cultural roots and traditions. Come be inspired by the abundance and diversity of flowers, stop and smell the roses!

The Meier Garden (3191 South Simpson Road): This garden is a true “Prairie Surprise” delightful, unexpected, and inspiring. The sweeping view from the home is breathtaking, drawing you into a landscape filled with beauty at every turn. A peaceful pond and waterfall, complete with a walking bridge, invite you to pause and feel refreshed as you take in each wonderfully surprising detail.

The Demonstration Garden (across from Kenwood Cove): The Master Gardener Demonstration Garden is a public garden maintained by Master Gardeners and contains a wide variety of plants in each of the themed garden areas which have similar water, light, and maintenance requirements related to each gardening style. Don’t miss the chance to walk through this beautiful public garden for ideas and inspiration for your own landscape.

We will have vendors at each garden with unique items for sale. Vendors include: Sunflower Follies by Meghan Hessman, Findings by Deon, Baron Mushmouse, Seriously Fun Art by Curt Krob, Old 2 New Creations, Dyck Arboretum of Hesston (native and perennial plants for sale), and 2nd Chance Designs by Mike & Sandy King.

Money raised by this tour goes toward expansion and maintenance of the Master Gardeners Public Demonstration Garden in Salina and other Master Gardener community projects including Children’s Gardens, horticulture awards at the Tri-Rivers Fair, Master Gardener outreach events, and more. Thank you for your support.

For more information about the 2026 Garden Tour visit www.ckdgardens.com/gardentour/ or contact the Extension office in Salina at 785-309-5850.