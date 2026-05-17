COLLEGE – KCAC Spring Week 19 Recap

The 2026 spring season has concluded for the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference’s baseball and softball season after all four of the KCAC teams which qualified for the NAIA national tournament were eliminated this past week.

Kansas Wesleyan and Oklahoma Wesleyan each qualified for the championship games in their baseball regionals, but Kansas Wesleyan lost 9-8 against Johnson University (Tenn.) in its championship game while Oklahoma Wesleyan lost 6-5 against Louisiana State Shreveport in its regional championship game.

The KCAC also had two NAIA softball qualifiers but Friends went 0-2 and Evangel went 1-2 in their national regionals.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did this past week and season in baseball and softball:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle softball team finished the season with a 28-20, 18-8 record. … The Eagle baseball team finished the season with a 17-24, 8-22 record.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede softball team finished the season with a 17-28, 11-15 record. … The Swede baseball team finished the season with a 15-25, 11-21 record.

BETHEL

The Lady Threshers softball team finished the season with a 12-20, 9-15 record.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor softball team lost 5-0 against Faulkner, Ala. on Monday in the opening round of the NAIA national tournament. The Lady Valor defeated Dillard University 7-3 in the 2nd round on Tuesday. The Lady Valor lost 5-1 against Southeastern on Wednesday. The Lady Valor finished the season with a 42-11, 21-5 record. … The Valor baseball team finished the season with a 22-25, 15-16 record.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon softball team lost 1-0 against Morningside, Iowa on Monday in the opening round of the NAIA national tournament. The Lady Falcons lost 10-1 on Tuesday in the 2nd round against Louisiana State Alexander. The Lady Falcons finished the season with a 31-21, 17-9 record. … The Falcon baseball team finished the season with a 29-22, 21-12 record.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote softball team finished the season with a 22-17, 15-9 record. … The Coyote baseball team defeated Concordia, Neb. 5-4 on Monday in the first round of the NAIA national tournament. The Coyotes lost 10-3 against Johnson University (Tenn.) in the 2nd round on Tuesday. The Coyotes defeated Concordia, Neb. 5-4 in their 1st game on Wednesday but lost 9-8 against Johnson University in the championship game. The Coyotes finished the season with a 44-10, 30-4 record.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog softball team finished the season with an 18-22, 7-19 record. … The Bulldog baseball team finished the season with a 24-21, 19-14 record.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle softball team finished the season with a 34-12, 20-6 record. … The Eagle baseball team defeated Huston Tillotson 8-0 on Monday in the opening round of the NAIA national tournament. The Eagles defeated Loyola University-New Orleans 8-2 in the 2nd round on Tuesday. The Eagles lost 6-5 on Wednesday against Louisiana State-Shreveport in the championship game. The Eagles finished the season with a 36-14, 22-9 record.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave softball team finished the season with a 30-15, 19-7 record. … The Brave baseball team finished the season with a 32-14, 23-10 record.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spires softball team finished the season with a 19-25, 12-14 record. … The Spires baseball team finished the season with a 16-28, 11-21 record.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders softball team finished the season with a 6-32, 2-24 record. … The Moundbuilders baseball team finished the season with a 12-31, 7-24 record.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior softball team finished the season with a 9-31, 6-18 record. … The Warrior baseball team finished the season with a 16-27, 13-19 record.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay softball team finished the season with a 22-25, 12-14 record. … The Bluejays baseball team finished the season with a 23-25, 19-15 record.

YORK

The Lady Panther softball team finished the season with a 14-26, 9-15 record. … The Panther baseball team finished the season with a 13-30, 11-22 record.