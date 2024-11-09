Martins to Take Over Sacred Heart Softball

A new coach will lead the Salina Sacred Heart High School softball team this spring.

Sacred Heart High school has hired Conner Martin as the softball coach.

According to the school, Coach Martin will bring in energy, dedication, and commitment to the Sacred Heart Softball team and school community. He looks to instill a strong work ethic and personal responsibility to the program at Sacred Heart. In addition, he fully understands the mission of the school and his role in helping to fulfill it.

Martin is a Sacred Heart alum, graduating in 2008 and currently holds several school records. He went on to play baseball at the collegiate level for Fort Hays State University.

Martin will be assisted by Betsy Martin. She played softball at the collegiate level for the University of Arizona, in Tucson AZ, and later played at Kansas University where she earned All Big 12 honors.

Conner and Betsy share 5 children, Kingston, LuluBelle, Violet, Birdie, and Maximus

_ _ _

Photo by Mark Duffel on Unsplash