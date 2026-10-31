Marshall Rallies Salina Supporters

With election day Tuesday just three days away Salina has become the focal point in the tightest Kansas US Senate race in nearly 100 years.

On Thursday democrat challenger Adam Hamilton was live on the radio participating in a “KSAL Candidate Conversation”.

Saturday morning republican incumbent Dr. Roger Marshall was in Salina for a campaign stop. The Senator rallied supporters who gathered to greet him at Hickory Hut Barbeque.

Sunday, President Donald Trump will be in Salina to speak at a rally in support of Marshall.

Nearly all experts list the race as a “toss up”.

Emerson College Polling released on Friday finds Adam Hamilton at 49% and Roger Marshall at 45%, with Libertarian David Graham at 3% and 3% undecided (margin of error ±3.5%).