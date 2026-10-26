Marshall Participates in ” KSAL Candidate Conversation”

U.S. Senator Dr. Roger Marshall joined in on another “KSAL Candidate Conversation” Monday morning.

Marshall addressed what he sees as voters’ primary economic concern, identifying the rising cost of living – specifically gas and grocery prices—as the top issue facing families.

He defended the economic impact of tariffs on manufacturing growth in Kansas, pointing to nationwide job gains despite criticism from political opponents and local corporate leadership.

Marshall also discussed federal health care initiatives, promoting his bipartisan work to expand price transparency, lower prescription costs, and reform prior authorization processes. Cl

Closing the segment, Marshall cautioned that high voter turnout is critical for Republicans to maintain Senate control and uphold conservative Kansas values