Marathon Pacing Toward Record Numbers

The Most Runner Friendly Marathon in Kansas just keeps getting bigger and better.

Organizers say the November 8, 2025 Salina Crossroads Marathon event will feature a new 10K race in addition to the half-mile kids fun run, team relays, half marathon, and marathon.

The Salina Crossroads Marathon was featured in a New Years Resolution email by Marathonguide.com and RUNZY, two great race listing sites. They were so impressed with the efforts to be the most affordable marathon in Kansas, that 100% of the race entry fees are given to five local sports organizations, and that they have a new runner and new marathon runner discount program that they featured the Salina event at no cost. It was a great way to reach thousands of runners in all 50 states. Within a few hours of the email going out they flew past 2,000 registered. What an exciting and unexpected way to end 2024!

There are runners registered from 49 states. With registrations ahead of last year’s registrations at this time the race record of 5,204 registered runners could be in jeopardy.

“This event has truly been embraced by the entire community. From the City of Salina, local law enforcement, our 50+ sponsors including Vortex and Schwan’s, 200+ volunteers, and runners; everyone

has stepped up to put on a world class event. Visiting runners can tell when a community has buy-in, and Salina is all-in,” said Co-Race Director Andrew Manley.

The 2025 Salina Crossroads Marathon weekend will feature seven family friendly events:

Marathon

Half Marathon

5K Run/Walk

10K Run/Walk

Half Marathon Relay

Marathon Relay

Half-Mile Kids Run

The Salina Crossroads Marathon has developed the brand of The Most Runner Friendly Marathon in Kansas.

“We strive to achieve to be the Most Runner Friendly Marathon in Kansas by allowing registered runners the option to change their race distance at any time, defer entries to the following year, and we offer race day packet pickup,” said Craig. “A race experience starts long before the race with having great pre-race communication, an easy and convenient packet pickup, plenty of close parking, and a well-marked course with lots of amazing volunteers. We are proud to be a Top Rated event on RaceRaves, one of the leading race sites. Only 3% of races have achieved their Top Rated event status which is a testament to the

tremendous support we have from the community.”

One new program the Salina Crossroads Marathon is offering this year is a first-time runner and first-time marathon runner discount. “We think that running your first race and running your first marathon is an

amazing accomplishment,” said Co-Race Director Daniel Craig. “This year we will have a special discount for anyone who is going to be running their first race and a special discount for anyone who is going to be

running their first marathon. All they need to do is email us at [email protected] and we will email them the code to enter when they register. One the goals of the Salina Crossroads Marathon is to

help grow opportunities for running and walking so we are excited to offer this new runner/new marathon runner discount.”

Funding from local organizations including Vortex Company, the Marathon Presenting Sponsor, and Schwan’s Company, the Half Marathon Presenting Sponsor, as well as local foundations and statewide

organizations allows the Salina Crossroads Marathon to put on one of the premier marathon events in the Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Nebraska, and Iowa region. Things that separate the Salina Crossroads

Marathon from other events includes having music along the course, a well-marked course, free downloadable photos to help runners remember their amazing experience in Salina, and fun custom

designed medals featuring the Salina Crossroads Marathon logo developed by Eric Montoy at Vortex Companies.

“We are thankful for strong support from the City of Salina and local businesses to help the ideas come to life. From a vintage vehicle leading the pack at the starting line, to live music along the course, to slices of ice cream pie when you cross the finish line, our goal is to create a race experience for runners and spectators that people will talk about and remember” said Co-Race Director Chris Lehecka.

The Salina Crossroads Marathon is a Gold Standard race and provides 100% of the race entry fees back to Saline County Youth Sports. Salina Crossroads Marathon provides 100% of the race entry fees to five local

youth sports organizations:

Salina Burn Track and Field Club

Salina Family YMCA

Kansas Youth Sports

Salina Area Youth Sportsmanship Initiative

School Marathon Foundation

Runners can register at https://register.chronotrack.com/r/83999. Salina Crossroads Marathon has one of the lowest registration fees for any race in Kansas and last year began offering the option of not getting a race shirt and receiving a discount off the entry fee.

The Salina Crossroads Marathon has a planning team of approximately 25 individuals, which includes local nonprofits, small and large businesses, as well as local runners. Anyone who has a passion for event

planning and would like to help would be welcome. The Salina Crossroads Marathon will also need over 300 volunteers. Anyone interested in helping out can email the race directors at [email protected]. The Salina Crossroads Marathon leadership team would like to thank the community of Salina for your amazing support that has allowed the race to quickly grow into one of the

premier marathons in the Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Oklahoma region.