Mann Named “Friend of Farm Bureau”

U.S. Representative Tracey Mann has been named a “Friend of Farm Bureau” by the American Farm Bureau Federation. The American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) awards the Friend of Farm Bureau award to members of Congress who have supported Farm Bureau’s position on policy issues, as demonstrated by their voting records, and who were nominated by their respective state Farm Bureaus and approved by the AFBF Board of Directors.

“Agriculture is the heartbeat of the Big First District, and my top priority in Congress is supporting those who work tirelessly to feed, fuel, and clothe the world,” said Rep. Mann. “It is the honor a lifetime to represent Kansas farmers, ranchers, and agricultural producers on the House Agriculture Committee and in Congress. I am humbled to be recognized by the American Farm Bureau Federation and Kansas Farm Bureau as a Friend of Farm Bureau for the 118th Congress. I will continue to advocate for policies that benefit Kansas agriculture and America’s farmers, ranchers, and agricultural producers.”

Since being sworn into Congress in 2021, Rep. Mann has been a fierce advocate for Kansas agriculture. Last week, Rep. Mann blasted the Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to eliminate stepped-up basis and impose massive “marked-to-market” capital gains tax hikes on family-owned businesses and farms.

Representative Mann has continued to push for a fiscally conservative, five-year Farm Bill that supports farmers, ranchers, and agricultural producers. In May 2024, Rep. Mann voted to advance the Farm, Food, and National Security Act out of the House Agriculture Committee.

Rep. Mann has served on the House Agriculture Committee since being sworn into office and currently serves as Chairman of the Subcommittee on Livestock, Dairy, and Poultry. He also serves as co–chair of the Congressional Crop Insurance Caucus and the Congressional Hunger Caucus and is a co-founder of the Congressional FFA Caucus.