Managing calf scours starts with prevention and early intervention, according to experts from the Beef Cattle Institute at Kansas State University.

During a recent episode of the BCI Cattle Chat, the veterinary team discussed strategies producers can use to manage and prevent calf scours, one of the most common health challenges in young calves.

According to the experts, scours — commonly referred to as calf diarrhea — can quickly become a serious issue if calves become dehydrated or weak. While multiple pathogens such as viruses, bacteria and parasites may cause the disease, management practices play a major role in determining how severely it affects a herd.

“Prevention is really the best strategy when it comes to scours,” veterinarian Bob Larson said.

Experts emphasize that reducing pathogen exposure in the calving environment is a critical first step. Keeping calving areas clean and dry and minimizing contact between older calves and newborn calves can help reduce the spread of disease-causing organisms.

Another key factor in preventing scours is ensuring calves receive adequate colostrum shortly after birth. Colostrum provides antibodies that help protect newborn calves while their immune systems are still developing.

Even with strong prevention strategies, some calves may still develop scours. In those cases, early treatment is essential. Veterinary specialists stressed that dehydration is often the most immediate threat to calves with diarrhea, making fluid and electrolyte therapy an important part of treatment. Early intervention can help calves recover and reduce the risk of more severe illness.

By focusing on sanitation, colostrum management and prompt treatment, producers can significantly reduce the impact of scours during calving season and improve overall calf health and survival.

To hear the full discussion and a research update from a BCI student, visit the BCI website or listen to the latest Cattle Chat episode on your preferred podcast platform. If you have any questions you’d like answered, send an email to [email protected].