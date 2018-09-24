Salina, KS

Now: 73 °

Currently: Partly Cloudy

Hi: 82 ° | Lo: 64 °

Man with Knife Threatens Bus Drivers

KSAL StaffSeptember 24, 2018

An intoxicated Salina man who allegedly threatened a group of bus drivers with a knife was arrested on Friday night.

Police Sergeant David Villanueva tells KSAL News that 54-year-old Duwayne Amor was taken into custody after an incident that began on a City Go bus ride.

Police say just before 9pm Friday, Amor was asked to step off a bus after he became disruptive and the driver discovered he had a cup of alcohol on board.

A short time later Amor found three City Go buses fueling up at the Casey’s General Store at 215 W. Crawford. Police say he confronted the three drivers while waving a knife, yelling racial slurs and saying he wanted to kill the driver who kicked him off the bus.

A deputy with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office arrived first on the scene and took the knife away.

Officers later found personal use methamphetamine, pot and paraphernalia in Amor’s pockets. He is now facing multiple charges that could include criminal threats, disorderly conduct and drug possession.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Man with Knife Threatens Bus Driver...

An intoxicated Salina man who allegedly threatened a group of bus drivers with a knife was arrested ...

September 24, 2018 Comments

Chiefs Defeat 49ers, 38-27, in Home...

Sports News

September 23, 2018

Broncos Fall to Ravens 27-14

Sports News

September 23, 2018

Keller Continues Rookie Roll in Det...

Sports News

September 23, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Manhattan Man Shot and Ki...
September 23, 2018Comments
Grants Makes Internship O...
September 23, 2018Comments
2018 Upland Bird Hunting ...
September 23, 2018Comments
“Forced FreedomR...
September 23, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH