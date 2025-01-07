Man Threatens, Restricts Woman’s Breathing

A man restricts a woman’s airway and allegedly threatened to kill her.

Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News yesterday at about 3:15 pm, a woman from Kansas City, MO was with a Salina man in the 1600 block of Beverly. When the woman decided to leave the residence, the man became upset and started to argue with her. He then, grabbed the woman by the throat and covered her nose, restricting her breathing.

As the woman tried to get away, the man kicked, spit and threatened to kill her. According to police, another individual who was at the residence called authorities and the man fled the home shortly after.

Later that day at about 7 pm, an associate of the suspect called law enforcement and advised he was at a residence in the 2700 block of Brett. As officers arrived, the suspect ran away towards the back of the home. Officers pursued and tracked his footprints in the snow and found him hiding by a parked van in the 2600 block of Colonial.

Authorities took 29-year old, Mauro Roman into custody without incident. He is facing charges of:

Aggravated Domestic Battery

Criminal Threat

Felony Interference

Vehicle Burglary

Reportedly, the victim is doing okay and did not need any medical treatment.