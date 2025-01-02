Man Loses Over $500 from Text Message Scam

A man is out more than $500 after receiving a fraudulent text message.

Salina Police Captain David Villanueva tells KSAL News on December 31st, a 46-year old man reported to authorities he was scammed. The man was expecting a package to be delivered to his house on the 100 block of W. Kirwin. He instead received a text message, which indicated that his package could not be delivered unless he sent $0.30 to a link that was provided by the text.

The man sent the amount to the link by entering his card number and the next day he checked his bank account, showing $525.82 was taken out.

The text message was from a New York area code and transaction was made to “Ali Express.”

Salina Police Department cautions that if a company ever asks for money to be sent regarding a package, it is a scam.