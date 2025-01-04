Man Charged With Child Sex Crimes Found Dead

A man accused of child sex crimes was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, On Dec. 28th around noon, Brian W. Black, 40, was found dead outside of his residence in Arkansas City. Black died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Deputies contacted the coroner who pronounced him deceased at the scene.

Black had been released on bond after he was charged with rape and other crimes committed against a 16-year old teen. Nothing further will be released at this time.