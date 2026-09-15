Man Arrested After Making Threats

A man was arrested after allegedly making threats at a downtown Salina business.

According to Salina Police, Monday afternoon at about 4:00 officers responded to the 100 block of N. 7th Street in reference to a male making threats to people in the area. The male, later identified as Derrick Miles (44), followed a female into a business in the area threatening to kill her.

Upon entering the business, Miles also is alleged to have threatened to kill the front desk worker. An employee of the business confronted Miles and he exited the business.

Outside, Miles began banging on the businesses’ windows. Miles then went and sat on a bench. The business then evacuated employees and customers out the back of the building.

Officers located Miles and took him into custody without incident.

He was arrested and booked into the Saline County Jail in reference to aggravated criminal threat and two counts of assault.