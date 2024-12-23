Man Arrested after Boy Taken to ER

A Salina man is facing charges for allegedly injuring a child in his care.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 30-year-old Julio Trejo-Anchondo was taken into custody on Friday after officers learned he had struck the child at his home.

Police say the man was disciplining a 7-year-old boy and struck him with his hand, causing the boy to fall and hit his head on a table. The boy had a small gash on his head but was not taken to a doctor.

Later another family member drove the boy to the Emergency Room where the cut required stitches to close the gash.

Officers arrested Trejo-Anchondo on charges that could include aggravated battery and endangering a child.