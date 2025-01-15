Male Victims Lose Belongings in Gym Theft

Two men reported their items were stolen from a public gym locker room.

Salina Police Captain Mike Miller tells KSAL News on Tuesday afternoon, two males were victims of theft at Planet Fitness on 2012 S. Ohio. The men reported to police, their items were missing from the lockers they placed them in.

One victim stated, the keys to his vehicle and house were stolen. The other mentioned, $22 that he had in a pocket of clothing was taken.

Authorities checked surveillance video and identified a possible suspect. Allegedly, officers located the potential suspect, but no arrest or charges were made.

According to Captain Miller, it is unknown if the lockers were locked.

The investigation is ongoing.