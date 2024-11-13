Low Income Energy Assistance Program Opens Early

The State of Kansas is opening early a program which helps low income families pay energy bills.

According to the Kansas Department for Children and Families, Kansans needing assistance with winter energy bills will be able to begin applying for its Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) Monday, Nov. 18. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. March 31, 2025.

“Kansas winters can be harsh and unpredictable. When temperatures fall, heating bills rise. By opening the LIEAP application period in mid-November, we’re hoping families will have the help they need to cover those higher heating bills and stay warm in their homes,” said DCF Secretary Laura Howard.

LIEAP provides a one-time per year benefit to help qualifying households pay winter heating costs, whether the home is heated with electricity, natural gas, propane, or other home heating fuels. In 2024, over 40,000 Kansas households received an average benefit of $645.

To qualify, households must have an adult at the address responsible for the home’s heating costs. Applicants must be at or below 150% of the federal poverty level. The level of benefit received varies according to household income, number of people living in the home, type of residence, type of heating fuel, and utility rates.

DCF and partnering energy companies are planning in-person events to help Kansans submit their LIEAP applications. For a schedule of in-person LIEAP application events, visit dcf.ks.gov. Kansans applying for LIEAP should have with them their identification, proof of income for all adult household members, copies of heating utility bills (gas, electric, propane, etc.), and a copy of their rental agreement if living in subsidized housing (a complete list of required information can be found in the FAQ document). Partnering energy companies, Atmos Energy, Black Hills Energy, Evergy, Kansas Gas Services, and Midwest Energy, may attend LIEAP application events in their service areas.

Applications can be accessed online at dcf.ks.gov​ by clicking the “Apply for Services” button on the top right side of the website. LIEAP applications will be accepted beginning Nov. 18 until 5 p.m. March 31, 2025.

2025 Income Eligibility Guidelines

Persons Living at the Address Maximum Gross Monthly Income 1 $1,882.50 2 $2,555.00 3 $3,227.50 4​ $3,900.00 ​ 5 $4,572.50 6​ $5,245.00 7​ $5,917.50 8​ $6,590.00 +1 $672.50 for each additional person

Learn more about LIEAP​ in Kansas, including frequently asked questions, other community resources, and the complete schedule of LIEAP application events. Funding for LIEAP is provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Community Service through the Federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.