“Love, Kansas” Campaign Kicks Off Wednesday

Salina will enter the statewide “Love, Kansas” effort to boost Kansas’ population with an event Wednesday evening.

The “Love,Kansas” effort focuses on inviting past residents to return home to live and work. Members of the public in Salina and Saline County are invited to participate in the local launch party Wednesday from 4:30-6pm at the Visit Salina Annex, 120 W. Ash.

The “Love, Kansas” campaign is a talent attraction initiative of the Kansas Department of Commerce, and Salina is among 18 other communities throughout the state picked to participate.

The launch party will be a grassroots effort to allow current residents to physically send invitations to family and friends who lived in Salina at some point but are now living out-of-state. Notecards with stamped envelopes will be provided. Residents are encouraged to stop by and write as many invitations as they’d like.

Refreshments will be served and those who participate can enter to win a special prize drawing that includes Smoky Hill Silver gift certificates and a Love Salina t-shirt.