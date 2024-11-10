Local Grocery Store Celebrates New Location

A local, non-profit grocery store celebrated their grand opening in a new location.

Prairieland Market was recognized on Saturday morning for launching its brand new location. A bigger location equals, a bigger increase in numbers.

Secretary of the Board and Co-Manager, Barb Goode tells KSAL News, a bigger location and an increase of staff, needed to be made to sustain their services. She mentions since opening back in the 23rd of October, there has been a rise of sales. “The location is accessible and we hope everyone takes advantage of it” said Co-Manager Mary Mertz.

“We also want to reach those of a lower income. Support your local farmers and this is a great place to shop and eat healthy.” said Mertz.

Executive Director Vickee Spicer said it has been 4 years of hard work and dedication to bring the new location into fruition. She thanked all of the board members for the capital campaign fundraising to help the store open.

The grocer is a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA), which is a program that connects producers and consumers within the food system, by allowing the consumer to subscribe to the harvest of a certain farm or group of farms. Customers can sign up for a CSA share to get seasonal and fresh food from local farmers. For more information go to https://www.prairielandmarket.org/csa-info

Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank has partnered with the Prairieland Market, and plan on servicing the community with charitable purposes such as education.

Store Hours:

Tuesday – Thursday: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday – Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday – Monday: Closed

For more information go to https://www.prairielandmarket.org/