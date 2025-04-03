Livestock Scholarship Deadline Approaching

The deadline to apply for Kansas Livestock Foundation (KLF) scholarships is April 7. Applicants must be graduates of a Kansas high school and enrolled at a Kansas community or senior college for the fall 2025 semester. Students pursuing a degree in agriculture or a related field, including veterinary medicine, can click here for more details. One application applies to all scholarships, and only digital applications are accepted.

KLF scholarships are made possible by several allied industry partners, buyers and sellers at the KLF Club Calf Sale, those establishing scholarships in honor of a family member, and donors to the Kansas CattleWomen.

The application can be found here. For questions, contact Ryan Higbie at [email protected].