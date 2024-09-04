Little Mermaid Opens Friday at Theatre Salina

Theatre Salina becomes ocean front property this Friday as “The Little Mermaid” opens up the 64th season of live entertainment on stage.

Based on the Hans Christian Anderson tale, THE LITTLE MERMAID musical tells the story of Ariel, daughter of Triton, as she tries to find happiness and love beyond here undersea world. She is helped along the way by her friends Sebastian, the crab, Flounder, and Scuttle, the seagull. Of course, Ursula the Sea Witch creates problems for Ariel, but the young mermaid triumphs in the end finding love with Prince Eric.

Grace Corman (Dorothy in “The Wizard of Oz”) is Ariel, Donovan Johnson is Sebastian, Isiah Boswell is Founder, and Andrew Graber is Scuttle. Barb Hilt, head of Theatre at Salina Central High School, is Ursula the Sea Witch, Zander Flener is Prince Eric, Michael Freeland plays King Triton, and Nathan King is Grimsby.

The productions design team includes costume design by Jenn Morris, Lights and Sound by J.R. Lidgett, and scenic and projection design by Josh Morris. Maggie Spicer Brown created the choreography and Tyler Breneman is musical director. The visual aspects of the production will include the theatre’s newest technology in lights, sound, and projected scenery. The costumes are all originally created in-house for this production by Ms. Morris.

The show includes such iconic songs as “Part of Your World,” “Under the Sea,” and “Poor Unfortunate Souls.” The songs are accompanied by a full ensemble under Mr. Breneman’s direction. Ms. Spicer-Brown has created much original movement and dance for this production.

Tickets are available by calling the Theatre at 785-827-3033 or going online to salinatheatre.com.