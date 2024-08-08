Lindsborg Museum Granted a Promising Future

For over 120 years staff at the Lindsborg Old Mill and Swedish Heritage Museum have been finding ways to improve, renovate, and restore the community’s beloved attraction.

Over the summer, the museum received $166,600 in Community Service Program (CSP) tax credits through the Kansas Department of Commerce. These tax credits will restore masterpieces like the 1904 World’s Fair Swedish Pavilion and the 1898 Smoky Valley Roller Mills.

Museum staff hosted a media day to highlight their improvements, and KSAL News got a chance to hear what they have been progressing towards.

Marketing and Communications Director Adam Pracht said they received $100,000 in grant funding which will help refurbish not only the historic pavilion, but also the roller mill. The amount is more than enough to repair the roller mills to the tourists attraction of the mill. The Kansas State Historical Society- Heritage Trust Fund, granted $87,350 for the Roller Mill to repair the upper wall exterior, repainting of the mill sign, and a parapet wall protective cap. The David Nutt Fund also helped by matching funds of $20,000 for the trust fund projects of the roller mill.

Economic Development Rep. and CSP Director with the Kansas Chamber Sara Bloom said the tax credits for the museum are expected to raise up to $238,000 in donations. The staff is looking to use some of those funds towards a new roof for the pavilion.

Mission Director Lenora Lynham says the current asphalt roof of the pavilion is more than 30 years old and is starting to show serious signs of damage from rain and snowfall.

Bloom mentions that individuals subject to income tax are eligible to receive a tax credit through the CSP. The minimum anybody can donate is $250 and Bloom says people may qualify for a 70% tax credit in return, that helps donors impact these projects in a significant way.

Bethany College is partnered with the projects and hopes to see the restorations come to fruition. Bethany Alumni Director Hayley Samford says the college has always supported and advocated for improvements to the museum. Pracht mentions the museum has added mini exhibits of collections from the college.

Lindsborg Mayor Clarke Shultz says he wants to continue the success of the restorations and improvements the museum has done and will continue to do.

Executive Director of the museum, Aubrey Wheeler was hired August 1st and is ready for the opportunity and challenges the improvements bring. Wheeler from Newton, brings her museum experiences as she was the Director and Curator of the City of Marion Historical Museum since 2020. She is looking forward in implementing heR Marion County credentials to Lindsborg.

Wheeler says Lindsborg is a strong community, and she fell in love with the town because of it.

The Lindsborg Old Mill and Swedish Heritage Museum has a promising future as they have successfully received and secured $840,000 in grant since 2023.

_ _ _

To donate to the Pavilion Restoration and Preservation Project, email [email protected]

You can also call 785-227-3595 for further details on making a contribution for the projects. Learn more about the museum at www.oldmillmuseum.org