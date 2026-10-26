Library Seeks Volunteers to Adopt-A-Shelf

The Salina Public Library is looking for volunteers to help keep its youth and teen materials neat, organized and easy for patrons to find through its Adopt-a-Shelf program.

Volunteers spend approximately two to three hours each month caring for their adopted section of the library. Scheduling is flexible, allowing volunteers to work around their other commitments.

Individuals, families and organizations are all welcome to participate in the program.

Those interested in adopting a shelf can find additional information and submit an application through the “Support Your Library” menu on the library’s website.

For more information, call the library at 785-825-4624.

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Photo via Salina Public Library