Library Launches “Snowfall of Support” Campaign

The Salina Public Library is launching its second annual “Snowfall of Support” campaign.

According to the library, this year the initiative features a generous $20,000 challenge gift from community partner Blue Beacon, calling on the community to match their pledge and effectively double the impact of every donation. Funds raised will support the library’s “Re-Imagining Our Library” initiative, which focuses on revitalizing spaces and services for youth and families to learn, play, and grow.

“This campaign is all about coming together,” said Allyson Walker, Head of Fundraising & Development at Salina Public Library. “Just like snowflakes, each contribution may seem small, but when we all come together, the results are transformative. SPL is so grateful for Blue Beacon, their generosity is backing every donation, dollar for dollar, helping build a brighter future for our community.”

The library is encouraging everyone in the community to get involved and help meet the $20,000 challenge to create a lasting impact.

How to Get Involved:

Donations can be made online at salinapubliclibrary.org/donate , mailed to 301 W. Elm, or dropped off at the library. Contributions are eligible for the challenge through December 31, 2024.

In celebration of the campaign, the library will host the Jingle Bingo Jam, a lively and festive fundraiser that blends holiday music trivia and bingo. Guests can enjoy favorite holiday tunes, delicious treats, and compete for exciting prizes—all while supporting the library’s Re-Imagining Our Library: Youth Services initiative.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, December 7

Doors Open: 6:30 PM

Location: Salina Public Library

Tickets: salinapubliclibrary.org/music- bingo

Don’t miss this fun-filled event, where your holiday cheer can help transform the library for generations to come.