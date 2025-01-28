Library Displaying High School Artwork

The Salina Public Library is hosting “50 in 25,” an art exhibit presented by the Salina Central High School Visual Arts Department. This showcase features the talents of top junior and senior students, highlighting their creativity and artistic growth over the past year.

Under the guidance of instructor Larry Cullins, students have explored originality and variety through class assignments, independent projects, and their own artistic discoveries. Many participants are Advanced Placement Art students preparing to submit a portfolio of 15 pieces for potential college credit by May 1, 2025. Additionally, several promising juniors are exhibiting alongside their upperclassmen peers, demonstrating their own exceptional talent and vision.

The exhibit will be on display in the library’s art gallery from Jan. 31 through March 14. The community is invited to a reception on Wednesday, Feb. 7, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., to meet the artists and view their artwork. Light refreshments will be served.

“We are looking forward to showcasing out-of-the-box work from these talented young artists,” said Cullins. “This exhibit offers a glimpse into their creativity and dedication, and we hope the community enjoys experiencing it as much as the students enjoyed creating it.”

Mark your calendar to attend “50 in 25” and support the next generation of artists from Salina Central High School. Don’t miss this opportunity to witness their talent and vision firsthand.

Event Details:

Exhibit Dates: Jan. 31–March 14

Reception: Feb. 7, 4–5:30 p.m.

Location: Salina Public Library Gallery 708, 301 W Elm

This event and exhibit are free and open to the public.