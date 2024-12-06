Legendary Greats Campaign: Gifts the Kansas Wheat Commission Research Foundation

Each day on his drive to K-State’s football stadium, Coach Bill Snyder remembered driving past the agricultural research plots. That stadium now bears his name – as does a new wheat variety developed by K-State’s wheat breeding program. For the 2024 year-end giving season, everyone can be a part of launching the KS Bill Snyder variety and supporting wheat research as part of the Legendary Greats giving campaign by the Kansas Wheat Commission Research Foundation (KWCRF).

“The people here are very special, and what you do is meaningful,” Snyder said during a KWCRF event last spring. “When I came here in 1989, I learned that Kansas State people are truly special. They asked, ‘What can we do for you?’ That’s the Kansas State farmer way.”

The KWCRF supports wheat research above and beyond the dollars contributed by Kansas farmers through the checkoff by providing a mechanism for donors to give meaningfully to the future of wheat production. The foundation attracts a wide range of donors, from individuals with deep family ties to wheat production to global supporters. Established in 2012, the foundation has grown to more than $6 million in assets, highlighting the critical need for public-private partnerships in wheat research. Gifts to the KWCRF are used exclusively for wheat research and are tax-deductible.

“The goal in the end is to increase the profitability of Kansas wheat farmers,” said Tammy McClellan, KWCRF manager of donor relations. “And probably that’s one of the reasons I love this work the most because I’m married to a Kansas wheat farmer, and I am a Kansas wheat farmer.”

“My father-in-law was on the Kansas Wheat Commission when they made their first vote to start putting funding into research. So, it’s a nice family tradition to be involved in research.”

This giving season, the KWCRF is accepting gifts to the Legendary Greats – KS Bill Snyder & Kansas Wheat Campaign. Donors will be helping promote wheat research during the 2025 fall football season as the variety KS Bill Snyder is introduced to the public. Donors to the campaign will be recognized with other donors in a display inside the Kansas Wheat Innovation Center, located directly across from the Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium.

KS Bill Snyder — the wheat variety — was the result of the long-running breeding program at the K-State Agricultural Research Center at Hays, led by Dr. Guorong Zhang, K-State wheat breeder, and his team. KS Bill Snyder is a medium-maturity and medium-short height variety that was the top-performing variety in the Southern Regional Performance Nursery in 2022. KS Bill Snyder has a solid disease package with good-to-intermediate resistance of stripe, leaf and stem rust, along with moderate resistance to Wheat Streak Mosaic Virus (Wsm2 gene) and intermediate resistance to Triticum mosaic virus. It is also resistant to soilborne mosaic virus, allowing it to move into central Kansas, where it has shown decent yield potential. KS Bill Snyder, along with its very high yield potential, also has good drought tolerance, high tillering capacity, excellent straw strength and good quality.

Releasing a new variety like KS Bill Snyder is the result of years of work, requiring maintaining research greenhouses, keeping research equipment top-notch and supporting the teamwork between wheat breeders, professors and their research teams. This long, complicated work makes each release a true celebration, which is one reason why individual donors like Stephen Graham and his wife Sherry choose to donate to the KWCRF.

“You got to remember that this doesn’t happen overnight; it takes many years of work and investment to make new varieties happen,” said Graham, who is a former assistant to the Dean of Agriculture for the College of Agriculture at Kansas State University and administrator for the Kansas Wheat Commission in 1981 through 1995. “But at the same time, it’s fun to watch it evolve, watch us learn how our wheat is used. It’s a long game, but you help support this work that benefits our state so much.”

Donors can contribute in various ways, including cash donations, grain or stock gifts, legacy gifts through estate planning, and Required Minimum Distributions from retirement accounts. This flexibility allows everyone to participate, regardless of financial circumstances. Donors can even specify what specific research areas their contributions will support, ensuring every dollar is used effectively and in line with donor goals.

“I appreciate walking in every morning, coming to work and seeing the variety and diversity of those donors,” said Aaron Harries, Kansas Wheat vice president of research and operations. “It shows you the passion for Kansas wheat and wheat research from different segments of the industry.”

Just as Coach Snyder transformed the Wildcats’ football program, the variety in his name embodies the relentless, disciplined pursuit of excellence by researchers and producers. By supporting the KWCRF, you too can contribute to supporting the future of Kansas wheat farming for generations to come.

Learn more about the Legendary Greats campaign or how to give to the KWCRF at fieldsforward.org or listen to a full conversation with McClellan and Graham in the most recent episode of the “Wheat’s on Your Mind” podcast at wheatsonyourmind.com.