Large Quantity of Cash Stolen from Store

An unknown suspect stole an abundant amount of cash from a convinience store.

Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News on November 9th at 10:45 pm, a theft occurred at Phillips 66 on 2140 W. Crawford. A male clerk stepped out of the convinience store to throw out the trash and perform other duties for about 10 minutes. When he entered back inside, he noticed the cash register was opened and a large amount of cash was stolen.

The total stolen was $2,000. No evidence of surveillance video has been given to authorities at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.