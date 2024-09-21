KWU to Host 8 Authors at Homecoming Event

Kansas Wesleyan University will host a group of authors as part of a new event as a part of Homecoming 2024.

According to KWU, they will welcome eight authors for a special discussion of their works at Red Fern Booksellers in downtown Salina. All eight individuals are alumni or university faculty.

The event will take place Oct. 18 at 9 a.m. and will be held at 106 S. Santa Fe Ave. in Salina.

Copies of the work of each author, when possible, will be available for purchase.

Marlene Lee ’61: “Anna and Sebastian” Margaret Norton ’61: “Keeper of the Plains: Blackbear Bosin’s ‘Great Indian’ in Wichita” Harley Elliott ’63: “The Mercy of Distance” Rex Buchanan ’75: “Petroglyphs of the Kansas Smoky Hills” John Burchill ’80: “Bullets, Badges and Bridles: Horse Thieves and the Societies That Pursued Them” Jennifer Toelle ’04: “Zoetic Solace” Courtney Wiggins-Miller ’15: “Why I Didn’t Leave: When Abusive Relationships Hold Us Hostage” Tissa Salter: “The Deep Blue Sea Between Alabi and Me”

Other individuals, both alumni and university friends, are currently in discussions regarding attendance and may be added to the event.

