KWU Music Readies For Stretch Of Concerts

The Kansas Wesleyan University Music Department, is preparing and ready to perform a stretch of concerts.

KWU Wind Ensemble and Jazz music groups will perform at Sams Chapel on Tuesday, April 22nd in Sams Chapel starting at 7:00 pm.

The Wind Ensemble performance will be surrounding the highlights from the musical “Oliver,” Directed by Benjamin Rohrer. The Jazz concerto directed by Jake Montoya, will feature a spectrum of funk, blues to Latin-inspired pieces on the same program.

Other performances include a KWU Percussion Ensemble, led by Daniel Albertson. This performance will start at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, April 30th in Sams Chapel. KWU collaborative pianist, Dr. Gustavo Do Carmo will assist the quintet.

“Mozart’s Requiem,” will be next month as the KWU Philharmonic Choir will be featured in two performances of Mozart’s on May 3rd – 4th. For more information go to, https://www.ksal.com/salina-symphony-to-perform-mozart-masterpiece/

Furthermore, the KWU String Orchestra will perform at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, May 6th in Sams Chapel. Orchestra Director, Leonardo Rosario will also be featured on the violin in the “Strings and Threads Suite,” by American classical and bluegrass composer Mark O’Connor.

For more information on KWU’ 2025 Fine Arts events, visit https://www.kwu.edu/about/events/category/fine-arts/