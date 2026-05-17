KWU Honors Class of 2026

Members of the class of 2026, together with friends, family and community members, gathered Saturday at Tony’s Pizza Events Center for Kansas Wesleyan University’s 2026 Commencement ceremony.

According to KWU, Dr. Sean Herrington ’93, longtime leader at Salina Regional Health Center, delivered the Commencement address, speaking on the importance of protecting one’s mind, body and spirit, choosing and building a positive culture and continuously learning throughout life.

Numerous seniors received academic awards, including Joyce Volk-Suenram (Salina, Kan.) and Brodie Bradshaw (Inola, Okla.), the recipients of the Professor Fran Jabara Leadership award, an honor based on entrepreneurial traits and leadership. Six seniors – Katelyn Botz (Salina, Kan.), Addison Denney (Wamego, Kan.), Emma Gertken (Ponca City, Okla.), Cadence Mallet (Brisbane, Australia), Caden Middleton (Calhoun, La.) and Elijah Resano (Salina, Kan.) – shared the University Medallion, awarded to the graduating senior with the highest grade point average.

The university’s Nursing class received their pins in a ceremony Friday evening in Sams Chapel and also participated in Saturday’s ceremony.

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Photo by Tanner Colvin