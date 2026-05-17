Bergkamp Hosts No-Cost Training

A manufacturing company in Salina that designs and builds heavy equipment for the asphalt and pavement preservation industry is offering a no cost training event.

Meet groundbreaking experts and see innovative technology at Bergkamp’s second annual Teaching and Researching Emulsified Asphalt Treatments (TREAT) training session, July 28 to 30, 2026, in Salina.

According to Bergkamp, the free event is ideal for engineers, inspectors, agency employees, elected officials, consultants and other decision-makers in the asphalt and construction industries.

Hosted by Dr. Andrew Braham, Ph.D., P.E., and Professor of Civil Engineering at the University of Arkansas-Fayetteville, the program includes a mixture of classroom teaching and live demonstrations designed to enhance knowledge of asphalt emulsion and emulsion-based treatments. Classroom sessions will cover pavement preservation, asphalt emulsions, maintenance and rehabilitation treatments, construction best practices, as well as specifying and inspection treatments.

“Investing in hands-on learning opportunities like the TREAT program ensures that engineers and construction professionals understand not only the science behind what we do, but the real-world impact it has every day,” said Scott Bergkamp, President and Chief Development Officer at Bergkamp.

Participants are encouraged to pick the best day to attend for their needs. Day one involves an administrative focus ideal for planners, budget and resource representatives. Day two is an introduction to asphalt emulsions perfect for those new to emulsions. Day three contains a technical focus best for engineers, maintenance and material representatives.

“By working closely with industry leaders and engaging with our local communities, we’re building a stronger, more skilled workforce and driving innovation that will keep our roads and our economy moving forward both now and for the foreseeable future,” Bergkamp added.

Participants will see live demonstrations of chip and slurry seal treatments using the University of Arkansas spray and mix robots built by Bergkamp, observe CRS-2 asphalt emulsion manufacturing in the company’s state-of-the-art trailer and get the chance to tour Bergkamp’s cutting-edge manufacturing facility to learn more about microsurfacing equipment, pothole patching equipment and cold mix and laboratory equipment.

For more information about how to register for the TREAT training program, visit www.bergkamp.com or call 785-465-4219 to sign up today. Spaces are limited.