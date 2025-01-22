KWU Alum Arrested for Trespassing on Campus

A Kansas Wesleyan University alum was arrested on school grounds, after being banned from the university.

Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News on Tuesday, January 21st at 9:00 am, a Louisiana man who is an alum from KWU, was back on school property after being banned from the campus the day before.

Allegedly, the man was staying in the dorms on Monday, January 20th and was expelled when he broke the university’s rules.

Officers received a report the man returned yesterday after being dismissed from a dormitory. When police arrived, they located and arrested 47-year old, Anthony Depa without incident.

Depa is facing a charge of criminal trespassing.