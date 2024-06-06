KU Hoops lands Mississippi State Transfer

On the same day the Kansas Jayhawks announced the season-ending injury to sophomore guard Elmarko Jackson, the Jayhawks found a potential replacement.

Mississippi State transfer guard Shakeel Moore announced his commitment to Bill Self and the Jayhawks, helping to further address the depth of the overall roster, and more specifically the wings.

BREAKING: Mississippi State transfer guard Shakeel Moore has committed to Kansas, he tells @On3sports. The 6-1 senior averaged 7.9 PPG this season. https://t.co/jfoxp0cQE4 pic.twitter.com/FS8wHG1hWP — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) June 5, 2024

Moore, a 6-foot-1 senior averaged 7.9 points per game last season for the Bulldogs in the SEC, helping MSU reach the NCAA Tournament.

The native of Greensboro, North Carolina, rated as a three-star transfer by most recruiting sites, will be the fifth transfer add for KU, joining Wisconsin transfer A.J. Storr, Alabama transfer Rylan Griffen, South Dakota State transfer Zeke Mayo, and Rice transfer Noah Shelby.