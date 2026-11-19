Kansas State University Salina has been selected as one of three institutions nationwide to host an inaugural National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Cooperative Aviation Center (NCAC), creating a direct career pipeline for student pilots into the NOAA Commissioned Officer Corps.

According to U.S. Senator Jerry Moran, K-State Salina joins the Florida Institute of Technology and the University of North Dakota as the program’s founding university partners.

The initiative stems from 2020 legislation authored by Moran that originally established the NOAA Aviation Accession Training Program, which has since evolved into the NCAC. The center is designed to address a shortage of specialized pilots within the NOAA Corps—one of the nation’s eight uniformed services—whose aviators fly critical environmental, climate, and severe-weather missions.

“K-State Salina’s selection as one of the first NOAA Cooperative Aviation Centers demonstrates the university’s strong legacy of training the next generation of pilots,” Moran said in a statement. “Pilots studying at K-State Salina will now have the opportunity to receive the training they need for a career with the NOAA Corps, conducting research, weather forecasting and collecting critical data for communities across our state and nation.”

Moran previously secured $5.5 million in federal investments for K-State Salina to acquire advanced aviation training equipment and a custom full-motion flight simulator—infrastructure that university officials credited with positioning the campus for selection.

Alysia Starkey, CEO and dean of K-State Salina, noted that the partnership expands the horizons for aviation students beyond traditional commercial and military pathways.

“This partnership opens a door for our students to careers they may never have imagined: flying into hurricanes, supporting weather research and gathering data that communities depend on,” Starkey said. “We are grateful to Sen. Moran for his vision in creating this program and for his steadfast support, which has given our students access to the advanced equipment and simulation technology that made this selection possible.”

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Program Timeline and Eligibility The NCAC operates as a two-year training track for students enrolled at or accepted by the three participating universities. In its inaugural year, NOAA plans to select up to two students per campus, with room to expand the cohort based on future operational demand.